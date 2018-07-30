WWE: 5 forgotten factions and team-ups on RAW

When push comes to shove in the WWE, unlikely partnerships will likely develop. This universal truth brought us factions and tag teams like D-Generation X, New Day, and The Nexus, among others.

But did you know that there had been notable team-ups and factions in the past you probably forgot about? Let’s tread towards memory lane as FOX Sports Philippines lists down five teams that competed on RAW but fans completely forgot about.

CM Punk and Kofi Kingston

It’s so easy to forget this tag team ever existed, but compared to every team on this list, CM Punk and Kofi Kingston proved to be the most successful. Together, Punk and Kingston won the World Tag Team Championships on the October 27, 2008 edition of RAW. The two enjoyed a decent albeit forgettable reign as they constantly butted heads with Randy Orton’s Legacy faction before dropping the titles to the more charismatic team of The Miz and John Morrison. It was a good team-up while it lasted.

UPYOURS

How did everyone forget about the stable with the best name in WWE history? The Union of People You OUghtta Respect, Son—The Union, for short—was formed on the May 3, 1999 edition of RAW by Mankind and consisted of former Corporate Ministry members Big Show, Ken Shamrock, and Test with the sole purpose of taking the faction they just defected from. The Union had so many allies in their mission to take down the Ministry but they eventually had to go their separate ways after Foley severely injured his knee.

The New Brood

When Edge and Christian took off as a legitimate tag team, their former friend Gangrel was left with no disciples on his Brood faction. Luckily for the guy who thinks he’s a vampire, he was able to secure the services of two equally extreme-looking tag team in the form of The Hardy Boyz. That’s right, Jeff and Matt hang around with Gangrel for a while back in August 1999. After two short months of brooding on RAW, the Hardys dumped Gangrel and forged their own legacy with the help of Matt’s then-girlfriend, the equally extreme Lita.

The Apple

Wade Barrett, Justin Gabriel, and Heath Slater defected from The Nexus in 2011 and formed their own stable with Ezekiel Jackson called The Corre. The team was rather forgettable, but did you know that another faction was formed specifically against The Corre? The Apple, led by Santino Marella and consisting of reluctant members Evan Bourne, Daniel Bryan, and Mark Henry, took on The Corre on the April 11, 2011 edition of RAW. The Apple ended up coming short, making it their first and last match in WWE history.

Team CTC

Did you know that John Cena almost led a faction of his own? On the June 30, 2008 edition of RAW, Cryme Tyme started working with Cena during his blood feud with John Bradshaw Layfield. They even trashed JBL’s limousine at one point. The trio called themselves Cryme Tyme Cenation or Team CTC for short but thanks to Cena suffering a major injury months later, the team had to quietly disband. JTG and Shad ended up hanging around the tag team division, getting opportunities for the tag titles but failing at every single turn.

