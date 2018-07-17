Monday Night Winners and Losers – 7/16/18

Welcome back to another edition of Monday Night Winners and Losers! It’s the aftermath of a grueling PPV that is Extreme Rules and boy, was it an explosive episode.

From action-packed matches to exciting announcements, this week’s RAW had no shortage of dull moments. And as always, there were some who were victorious while the others ended up with big L’s. Let’s see who we got.

Winner: Ronda Rousey

Who knew getting suspended will earn you a title match? That is exactly what happened to the Rowdy One after launching another attack against RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. The continuation of her suspension will probably mean lesser Ronda Rousey segments on the coming weeks, but it’ll be a fruitful endeavor once it’s over at SummerSlam. The former UFC champ easily still counts as a winner this week.

Loser: Brock Lesnar

RAW GM Kurt Angle just ended Brock Lesnar’s dream of no-showing WWE events as he sets an ultimatum for the absentee champion. Angle even said it straight to Paul Heyman’s face, and it worked! The Beast will finally defend the Universal Championship at SummerSlam, so Lesnar better get up from his vacation chair and shake off that ring rust already.

Winner: Sasha Banks and Bayley

Friendship ultimately won this week as the former best friends had seemingly signed a new lease on their friendship. It was probably out of necessity since Angle threatened to ship one of them off to SmackDown Live (which isn’t a bad idea if you think about it), but things still looked good for Sasha and Bayley. Let’s just hope Bayley isn’t cooking a grander scheme or something.

Loser: Bobby Roode

It’s probably not the best time to be The Glorious One. Roode’s string of unimpressive losses continued this week after the energized Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler kicked the wits out of him. Roode has yet to make an impact on the Red Brand. Something obviously has to change. How about joining the dark side once again?

Winner: Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley

For the second week in a row, Reigns and Lashley are in the Winner section for getting one step closer to a Universal Championship match at SummerSlam. The Big Dog survived the first triple threat match of the night by outlasting Finn Balor and Drew McIntyre, much to the chagrin of almost half of the WWE Universe. Love him or hate him, he’s still a winner in our book.

Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley managed to beat Seth Rollins and Elias in the main event, perfectly setting up an explosive Extreme Rules rematch next week on RAW. While the two men earned their spots at the Winner section today, only one of them will remain on this spot next Monday. Place your bets now, people.

——

