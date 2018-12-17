5 Announcements Vince McMahon can make on RAW after WWE TLC

After the recent announcement that Vince McMahon would be present on the 1st RAW after WWE TLC, the internet went rife with speculation. Why will the WWE Chairman be coming down to RAW?

Could this be part of the change that was recently rumoured that WWE has planned for January? There does not seem to be any dearth of theories over why McMahon could be coming back to RAW. In this article, we talk about 5 possible announcements he could be about to make after WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs.

Fires Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin is currently the Interim RAW General Manager, and if things continue in the manner that they are he could become permanent. However, a loss against Strowman at WWE TLC could very well bring an end to his reign of terror over WWE RAW. Who better to let Corbin know that he is fired that the person who has made those two words symbolic? Vince McMahon returning to fire Baron Corbin would be a huge way for the Chairman to return to RAW.

Announces another Draft

WWE Raw and SmackDown Live seem like they are set to head into the Road to WrestleMania. However, WWE seems to be intent on changing things up. The current programming has not managed to capture the imagination of the WWE Universe, and this is something which needs to change. What better way to change that than announce a SuperStar Shakeup. A Shakeup would be a huge step and ensure that the WWE has all new feuds heading into the Royal Rumble. Four months is more than enough for the company to set up feuds and storylines.

Introduce a new signing to the company

Roman Reigns’ Leukemia was a huge blow to the WWE Universe. Reigns had to step away from the company so as to deal with his situation. During this time, his usual place on the roster was left wide open with no one quite fitting into the position. This could be the perfect time for Vince McMahon to announce a new Marquee signing for WWE who will be joining the roster in the future. Who that signee could be is anyone’s guess.

NXT is the third Brand

WWE could take things to the next level altogether. For year after year, NXT has put on show-after-show which has outdone the main roster pay-per-view events. It might be finally time to pull the trigger in NXT as a separate brand altogether. This could be what the WWE needs to take things to the next level.

Steps down as Chairman of the company

For a long time now, fans have talked about Vince McMahon stepping down from the helm of WWE. For the better part of 36 years, McMahon has run WWE and brought it to the forefront of the Sports-entertainment business. Now, it might be time, that he steps down.

Triple H has proved himself to be quite capable of building a brand, with NXT being the result of his hard work. If Stephanie McMahon and Triple H take over the running of the company WWE could very well change programming to suit modern fans.

This appearance could be Mr. McMahon’s way of bidding a final farewell to his company.