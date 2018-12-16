The WWE Royal Rumble 2019 takes place in late January and we’re taking a look at who Ronda Rousey could face in Phoenix.

Ronda Rousey defends her RAW Women’s Championship tonight against Nia Jax. On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer gave an update of WWE’s potential plans for WWE Royal Rumble 2019 as far as Rousey’s opponent is concerned:

“If [Lynch] loses and Charlotte is the champion, that’s fine, but if Ronda loses and Nia becomes the champion that kinda sucks. So, but you know Charlotte can cost her the match because I’m pretty sure that they’re gonna go with Ronda and Charlotte at Royal Rumble. I mean based on everything I heard that was the direction.”

WWE TLC Results, Live Updates, Video highlights

Who will Ronda Rousey face at the Royal Rumble in January?

(Photo Credit: WWE.com | H/T: RingsideNews)