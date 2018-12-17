5 Surprises WWE can pull off at WWE TLC

WWE TLC is almost upon us and is only hours away at the moment. The last pay-per-view of the year is going to be one of the most critical events of the WWE calendar year. Currently, WWE is on a slippery slope and needs to bring the fans back to the product. Surprises are always one to bring the focus back on the product and bring back the audience.

Finn Balor replaced for the match against Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is set to face Finn Balor in a match at WWE TLC. However, with Balor’s health status still not known, there is a chance that he won’t be able to compete at the pay-per-view. Who better to take his place than Dolph Ziggler? Ziggler and McIntyre have been feuding recently and this would help to continue their storyline.

Asuka wins the Women’s Championship

Most rumours have either Becky Lynch or Charlotte Flair winning the Women’s Championship match. However, that might not be the only option. Asuka might not have had the strongest run in 2018, but that could change here. Asuka could win the Women’s Championship clearing Becky Lynch up for a Royal Rumble slot where she challenges Ronda Rousey afterwards. In the same manner, it would give Charlotte Flair more motivation as a heel to be brutal and chase the title.

Bray Wyatt reforms the Wyatt Family

Braun Strowman may be injured at the moment, but that does not mean all of over for him even if he can’t wrestle. Former Wyatt Family leader, Bray Wyatt might come out to help Strowman in a big way. Representing him in a match against Corbin would be the perfect way for Wyatt to make his return to in-ring action. Wyatt teaming up with Strowman could pave the way to a future faction as well. Another addition to this faction could be Heath Slater. Slater is not in the best position, having to help Corbin at every turn. This could be one way that WWE goes with this angle.

Ronda Rousey defeats Nia Jax with one move

Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax are to face each other at WWE TLC in a match for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship. Despite Jax being on the biggest heel push of her life at the moment, it could all come to a crashing end. One way to give fans what they want and to have Rousey stand out as dominant is to have her finish Jax in seconds. This could be one move turning into an Armbar where Jax has no option but to tap out.

Baron Corbin beats Braun Strowman… with some help

At the moment WWE seems to be ready for the pay-per-view as much as they can be given that Strowman might still not be cleared to compete. However, this might be an eventuality WWE is prepared to deal with. Given the rumor that Braun Strowman is going to be present backstage at WWE TLC, it is safe to say he will be involved in some way or other.

Something that WWE could do to take the audience by surprise, is to have Strowman answer Corbin’s answer. Here, instead of Corbin performing against Strowman, he could pretend to be injured. This would be the perfect way to introduce RAW’s newest signee, Lars Sullivan. Sullivan replaces Corbin and then beats Strowman leading to a perfect feud leading up to the Royal Rumble. This is something which no one is expecting to happen at the moment.