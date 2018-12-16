The rollercoaster ride of reports regarding Braun Strowman’s status for WWE TLC has taken another turn. Despite previous reports that Strowman will not be able to wrestle tonight, we now have a new statement from Dave Meltzer refuting it.

Braun Strowman is scheduled to face acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin. The stakes are high for this match with Corbin being named permanent RAW General Manager if he wins.

Dave Meltzer gave an update on Strowman’s status on Wrestling Observer Radio ahead of WWE TLC tonight:

“I mean I expect he’s going to be there and do a quick match. I expect it to be a one-move match.”

It looks like Strowman vs Corbin will take place at TLC after all. A new RAW general manager could be named as soon as tomorrow if Corbin loses.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com | H/T: RingsideNews)