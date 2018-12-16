Chris Jericho may not be performing in WWE at the moment, but he is still a huge part of New Japan. Last night he attacked and brutalized his opponent for the Wrestle Kingdom 13, Tetsuya Naito with a chair. Along with Naito, Jericho attacked the other members of the Los Ingobernables in the ring at the time as well.
#Naito & #LosIngobernables… meet the Chairman of the board. #njpw #njpwworld #JerichoVsNaito2 @ Korakuen Hall
WRESTLE KINGDOM 13 @IAmJericho vs. @s_d_naito (Jan 4th) is live on https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP pic.twitter.com/JLp7WQrijr
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) December 15, 2018
One of these wrestlers happened to be none other than the latest addition to the group, Shingo Takagi. Jericho attacked each of the members of Los Ingobernables with a steel chair, but Takagi, in particular, was caught badly with an ugly chair shot to the head. He was busted open, and later posted on Twitter, showing pictures of the injury and his condition following the situation.
今年最後の試合でまさかの流血
デスペラードと金丸だけは絶対許さん
ドームで必ずやり返すからな
そして
一難去ってまた一難、、、#臥薪嘗胆#LOSINGOBERNABLESdeJAPON #njpw#prowrestling pic.twitter.com/1uT2MoFdsS
— 鷹木 信悟(SHINGO TAKAGI) (@Takagi__Shingo) December 15, 2018
Chris Jericho is going to face Tetsuya Naito at Wrestle Kingdom 13, where he will defend his IWGP Intercontinental Championship. The event will take place on the 4th of January, at the famous Tokyo Dome in Japan.