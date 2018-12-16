Chris Jericho may not be performing in WWE at the moment, but he is still a huge part of New Japan. Last night he attacked and brutalized his opponent for the Wrestle Kingdom 13, Tetsuya Naito with a chair. Along with Naito, Jericho attacked the other members of the Los Ingobernables in the ring at the time as well.

One of these wrestlers happened to be none other than the latest addition to the group, Shingo Takagi. Jericho attacked each of the members of Los Ingobernables with a steel chair, but Takagi, in particular, was caught badly with an ugly chair shot to the head. He was busted open, and later posted on Twitter, showing pictures of the injury and his condition following the situation.

Chris Jericho is going to face Tetsuya Naito at Wrestle Kingdom 13, where he will defend his IWGP Intercontinental Championship. The event will take place on the 4th of January, at the famous Tokyo Dome in Japan.