Former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor was a guest on Sam Roberts’ wrestling podcast recently. The former WWE Universal Champion revealed that he had turned down previous offers from the WWE before finally signing in 2014.

Balor revealed that he was already receiving WWE offers when he had just started to establish himself in Japan:

“The offer was actually there when I was 26, 27 and 28. Every year they came knocking. I had done two years in the New Japan Dojo and was kind of starting to establish myself in New Japan. There were a couple of phone calls made and offers were on the table. For me, it never felt like the right time.”

Balor went on to say that he finally signed with WWE when he felt the time was right:

“Honestly, when I finally came I didn’t know if it was the right time either but I had to roll the dice at some point and so I am the kind of person where I am never ready until I am actually doing it. Sometimes you have to be brave and make that decision and take that risk and definitely, it would have been a lot different. When that first phone call came when I was 26 and accepted the WWE offer back then I don’t think I would still be here now. I am very happy with the way things evolved with my career and the slow progression I have made year by year, so I wouldn’t change anything.”

Finn Balor will face Drew McIntyre at WWE TLC tonight. With WrestleMania season around the corner, Balor needs a big win tonight.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com | H/T: WrestlingInc)