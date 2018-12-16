Finn Balor was sent home early from WWE’s South American tour. There were also rumors that Balor could miss his match against Drew McIntyre due to his illness but we can now put those rumors to bed.

Finn Balor made his in-ring return at WWE live event in Bakersfield, California facing Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre in a triple threat match.

Balor is now cleared to return and will face Drew McIntyre at WWE TLC tonight unless WWE have to change plans in case Braun Strowman isn’t fit to compete.