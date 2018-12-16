At this point, it still isn’t clear if the ‘Monster Among Men’ will be able to compete at WWE TLC tonight. The Strowman vs Corbin match is one of the most important on the card with the outcome deciding Baron Corbin’s future as General Manager so WWE will be unable to just pull the match from the card.

What are WWE’s options if Braun Strowman cannot wrestle tonight? Let’s take a deeper look into the possibilities.

Background

Braun Strowman underwent elbow surgery in November to get rid of bone spurs. He was previously written off television after an attack orchestrated by Baron Corbin. Strowman appeared in a pre-recorded promo the following week on RAW and hinted that he may be unable to compete at TLC which now seems more likely.

What are WWE’s options for replacing Braun Strowman?

When it started to look like Braun Strowman would be battling to be fit in time for WWE TLC, rumors suggested that the match would either be a squash match with Strowan winning under a minute or that the match itself would be changed into a multi-man tag-team match.

However, I believe WWE have a better option – have Kurt Angle replace Braun Strowman. Angle and Corbin already have a long history and the latter definitely played his part when Angle got ousted as RAW General Manager.

Kurt Angle has already been announced for WWE RAW tomorrow so it’s more than likely that he will also be present backstage at WWE TLC. The only real problem with booking this would be Angle’s fitness.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)