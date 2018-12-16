WWE RAW’s ratings haven’t been the best recently and WWE announced yesterday that Vince McMahon himself will appear on the RAW after WWE TLC tomorrow to “shake things up”.

Bryan Alvarez gave his thoughts on Figure Four Weekly as to how McMahon might choose to shake up the show:

“I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if Vince showed up on Monday and he fired Baron Corbin and maybe he debuted a few guys and he really shook the thing up and he gave us some matches we want to see and a few happy endings and the show ends and everyone’s really excited. If that happens, everybody’s got to remember there’s still gotta be another show next week.”

The future of Baron Corbin also hangs in the balance at this point. We’ll have to wait till RAW and WWE TLC to find out more.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com | H/T: RingsideNews)