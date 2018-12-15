WWE TLC Preview, Match Card

We run down the card ahead of WWE’s last PPV of 2018, WWE TLC.

Full WWE TLC match card

WWE Championship match – AJ Styles vs Daniel Bryan

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship match – The Usos vs The New Day vs The Bar

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship TLC match – Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch

WWE RAW Women’s Championship match – Nia Jax vs Ronda Rousey

WWE Intercontinental Championship match – Dean Ambrose vs Seth Rollins

WWE Cruiserweight Championship match – Cedric Alexander vs Buddy Murphy

Ladder match – Elias vs Bobby Lashley

TLC match – Braun Strowman vs Baron Corbin

Chairs match – Randy Orton vs Rey Mysterio

Tables match – Natalya vs Ruby Riott

Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 finals – Mahalicia vs The Fabulous Truth

Finn Balor vs Drw McIntyre

WWE TLC Rumors: Superstar to make main roster debut, Braun Strowman injury update

WWE TLC Preview

Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 finals – Mahalicia vs The Fabulous Truth

The winners of the Mixed Match Challenge get to enter the men’s and women’s Royal Rumbles at #30 so there’s a lot at stake in this one. Who will win at TLC, Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox or Carmella and R-Truth?

Finn Balor vs Drew McIntyre

Finn Balor faces Drew McIntyre at WWE TLC. At this point, McIntyre is favourite to win at TLC.

Tables match – Natalya vs Ruby Riott

Ruby Riott and the rest of the Riott Squad powerbombed Natalya through a table before Riott followed it up earlier this week by having Natalya’s later father Jim Neidhart’s image sprayed onto a table.

Chairs match – Randy Orton vs Rey Mysterio

This match has been brewing since Randy Orton unmasked Rey Mysterio on SmackDown Live. Things escalated earlier this week on SmackDown when Rey Mysterio attacked Orton with a steel chair.

TLC match – Braun Strowman vs Baron Corbin

This match is still a doubt at this point. After undergoing elbow surgery in November, it doesn’t look like Strowman will be fit in time for WWE TLC according to the dirt sheets. Baron Corbin will become permanent RAW GM if he wins this match so it will be interesting to see what WWE do if Strowman can’t perform.

Ladder match – Elias vs Bobby Lashley

This match was changed into a ladder match after Lio Rush attacked Elias with his guitar on RAW earlier this week. A guitar will now be suspended above the ring as Elias and Bobby Lashley battle it out.

WWE Cruiserweight Championship match – Cedric Alexander vs Buddy Murphy (C)

Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy will defend the title against the man he won it from, Cedric Alexander.

WWE Intercontinental Championship match – Dean Ambrose vs Seth Rollins (C)

Dean Ambrose turned on Seth Rollins on the night Roman Reigns announced he was leaving WWE, right after the duo won the RAW Tag-Team Champions. Ambrose continued attacking Rollins in the following weeks and their IC title match at TLC will be one of the most personal matches of the night.

WWE RAW Women’s Championship match – Ronda Rousey (C) vs Nia Jax

The big question going into this one is what role Tamina will play at ringside. However, don’t expect Ronda Rousey to lose her title at TLC.

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship match – The Bar (C) vs The Usos vs The New Day

This match could see a title change. The Bar defend their title against The Usos and The New and could lose their titles without either Sheamus or Cesaro getting pinned.

WWE Championship match – Daniel Bryan (C) vs AJ Styles

The “new” Daniel Bryan has viciously assaulted Styles a number of times in recent weeks since winning the WWE Championship. The Champ is in a vicious mood and looks unstoppable at this moment but if anyone can beat him in a wrestling match, it the “Phenomenal One” AJ Styles.

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship TLC match – Becky Lynch (C) vs Asuka vs Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch defends her title in the first-ever women’s TLC match against two of the most formidable women on SmackDown, Charlotte Flair and Asuka. What happens in this match could determine who faces Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35 and could definitely see a title change.