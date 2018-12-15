WWE TLC is here, and along with it is the anticipation of a lot of change. WWE TLC is one of the most awaited pay-per-views in the calendar year, specifically for the stipulations it brings. Ladder Matches and TLC Matches are some of the favourite of the WWE Universe — Chair Matches … not so much. This year’s WWE TLC pay-per-view brings with it a number of rumors prior to the pay-per-view. So as the last WWE pay-per-view of 2018 rolls around, let’s take a look at a few last minute WWE TLC rumors.

Last minute stipulation to be added

Something which has puzzled any fan who has pondered too deeply — given that TLC was first popularized by a Triple Threat Tag Team Match, why is there a lack of such a match on this pay-per-view? Especially given the fact that The New Day, The Usos, and The Bar are set to perform in a Triple Threat Match?

According to a rumor, it might just be a TLC match, and it only has not been announced yet. These three teams are possibly the best on the roster at the moment. If anyone can do justice to the stipulation, it’s them.

Braun Strowman backstage

Ever since Braun Strowman was written off WWE television there has been speculation about his participation in WWE TLC. According to one of the latest rumors, Braun Strowman will be present at the pay-per-view backstage. Whether this means he will be able to wrestle or not is something still not decided.

Even if he can’t wrestle Corbin, perhaps this could mean he will announce the person to replace him.

Elias getting a huge push

Roman Reigns stepped aside and left WWE to deal with Leukemia earlier in the year. Since then, WWE has lacked top faces. At this moment, what WWE has in their arsenal is one of the most over faces in the company. Elias has managed to garner a huge following with his gimmick, and this might just be what WWE needs.

According to WWE TLC rumors, Elias could win his match against Bobby Lashley. This would signal the beginning of what could be a huge push to see him wrestling for a mid-card title soon. This would in turn clear Seth Rollins up to take it to the main event, where he could become the new face of WWE.

Becky Lynch loses the title

At the moment, there is not a more over-person in the entirety of the WWE than the ‘Lasskicker’ Becky Lynch. So it will come as a shock to fans when they learn that there is a rumor that Lynch will lose her SmackDown Women’s Title at WWE TLC. In her match against Asuka and Charlotte, Lynch could very well lose her title.

But this would only be for storyline reasons. The WWE TLC rumors go on to state, that Lynch would then go on to win the Women’s Royal Rumble Match and thereby challenge Ronda Rousey. This would help the two to continue their extremely heated rivalry — and possibly even headline WrestleMania 35.

Lars Sullivan debuts

The debut of Lars Sullivan has been a much-hyped affair. Vignette after vignette has aired in the past few weeks promoting his arrival to the main roster.

While most believe this will be after WWE TLC, there is a rumor that Sullivan will debut at the pay-per-view itself. The rumor goes on to state, that Sullivan will replace Strowman, and face Baron Corbin. While there has been speculation about Bray Wyatt being Braun Strowman’s replacement, Sullivan’s debut might prove more impactful.

At this moment, all these rumors are nothing but conjecture. We will have to wait to see if WWE follows through.