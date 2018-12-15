5 Things WWE could do if Braun Strowman can’t wrestle at WWE TLC

Braun Strowman’s role in WWE TLC has been the source of a lot of speculation in the past few weeks. Ever since Strowman was written off WWE television to deal with his injury, fans have been worried about the ‘Monster among Men’. Strowman is scheduled to face Baron Corbin in a match at the pay-per-view, where if he wins he will get his Universal Championship match against Brock Lesnar.

Heading into WWE TLC there are a number of things which have been thought about what WWE could do with Strowman. In this article, we take a look at 5 things WWE could do if Strowman can’t wrestle at WWE TLC.

Baron Corbin actually wins

While this is not the most popular theory, this could very well happen. At WWE TLC, Baron Corbin could call out Braun Strowman, but his call won’t be answered. As a result, due to forfeit, he could win and become the ‘permanent’ RAW General Manager.

Later, once Strowman is more fit, he could work to get his match against Lesnar, while Corbin has a separate feud with Kurt Angle.

Kurt Angle is Strowman’s replacement

Of the many wrestlers who have been thought of as viable replacements, Angle replacing Strowman actually makes sense. Kurt Angle already has a ready-made feud with Corbin. Corbin has humiliated him in the past months, and this would be the perfect opportunity for the Gold-medalist to take his revenge.

If the Kurt Angle – Corbin feud could happen, it could also develop further heading into the WWE Royal Rumble.

Wyatt Family reunion

Another extremely popular theory of what could happen if Strowman can’t wrestle is a Wyatt Family reunion. For however brief a time, Braun Strowman was part of the Wyatt Family.

At the moment, Bray Wyatt has been off television for a while. With talk of Wyatt getting repackaged, this could be the perfect moment for him to return to wrestling. Replacing Strowman, he could represent him and face Baron Corbin. A combined team of Strowman and Wyatt also gives the WWE Universe something new to look forward to.

Lars Sullivan

Yet another monster wrestler, Lars Sullivan’s arrival to the main roster has been a much-hyped affair. It is extremely possible that this might be the moment he finally does arrive. Replacing one monster with another would be something WWE could very well do. What could be even better?

The beginning of a monstrous partnership between Strowman and Sullivan. While the two would eventually turn against each other, this could be the start of something amazing.

Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has often been shown as a wrestler who hungers for an actual challenge. If this is so, he could possibly not be happy with Corbin trying to keep Strowman out of the Universal Title picture.

One way to rectify this? Face Corbin himself and pin him, ensuring that Strowman gets to go to the Royal Rumble and face him. While this is something not altogether likely, it’s still a big possibility heading into TLC.