WWE Rumors: WWE RAW making huge changes in January?

WWE RAW has been on a slippery slope as of late. Not only do they seem unable to grasp the public interest, but also naturally in such a state, ratings are also falling. Roman Reigns having to leave the company did not help them either. However, if Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer is right, all is not as bad as it seems.

According to Alvarez, his sources have revealed to him WWE is planning big changes in 2019. According to him, WWE believes that these changes will help fans to invest in the product again and will turn things around for them.

“For those of you who hate Raw, all I’m going to do is tell you that the belief within WWE is that — take this for what it’s worth — they believe it is all turning around in January. Apparently, they have some sort of idea and they think it’s all turning around in January and that the ratings in January are going to be good again. The show is going to be better and something big is going to happen.” – H/T Ringside News

ALSO READ: 10 Rare photos of The Undertaker behind the scenes

This appears to be an interesting development, but as Alvarez went on to say, it’s best to not get hopes up too much. This can lead to wild speculation, so much so that the actual change won’t be able to live up to expectations. For now, all that can be done is to wait and watch what WWE have in mind.