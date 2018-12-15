‘The Man’ has been on fire since turning on Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam as turning heel. she was supposed to face Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series but an errant right hand from Nia Jax left Becky with a broken nose and a concussion. There are now rumors that Rousey vs Lynch is now slated for a prime slot on the WrestleMania 35 card.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was recently a guest on E & C’s Pod of Awesomeness and ‘The Man’ made a bold WrestleMania prediction:

“My prediction is that I back up what I say like I have for the past few months. I’m gonna walk out of these as the Women’s Champion. So if we look at the trajectory, I’d probably be the double-champ. Champ Champ. I’m gonna walk out of there as the SmackDown Women’s Champion and the RAW Women’s Champion. I’m gonna carry the whole company on my back and just walk right out of there like a donkey.”

