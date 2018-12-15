It’s not a secret that RAW’s ratings have slipped after a couple of dismal weeks and the latest developments suggest WWE know about it and are getting ready to turn things around.

Firstly, Mr. McMahon has already been confirmed to appear on RAW on Monday in order to “shake things up”.

Secondly, Byran Alvarez stated the following regarding WWE’s storyline plans for early 2019 on Wrestling Observer Live:

“For those of you who hate Raw, all I’m going to do is tell you that the belief within WWE is that — take this for what it’s worth — they believe it is all turning around in January. Apparently, they have some sort of idea and they think it’s all turning around in January and that the ratings in January are going to be good again. The show is going to be better and something big is going to happen.” “Of course, everybody is going to be speculating all sorts of crazy things. Young Bucks, this, that. Don’t get your hopes up, everybody.” “I don’t know what they’re thinking, but they seem to believe that in January, this thing’s turning around.”

(Photo Credit: WWE | H/T: RingsideNews)