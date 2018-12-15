WWE’s ratings haven’t been great lately and it now looks like WWE are ready to make their first push to turn things around as soon as WWE RAW next Monday.

WWE have just announced that the CEO of WWE, Mr. McMahon will be appearing on RAW next week. There is no word on what exactly has been planned but WWE’s tweet itself says Vince will be looking to “shake things up”.

Could McMahon’s return also signal a change at the top at RAW? This could mean that Baron Corbin doesn’t win his match at WWE TLC and will not be named permanent RAW GM.

BREAKING: This Monday night, @VinceMcMahon returns to #RAW to shake things up! — WWE (@WWE) December 14, 2018

What could Vince McMahon have planned for RAW on Monday?