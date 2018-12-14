WWE |

WWE News: John Cena says that his “time is up”

John Cena was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated and gave fans an insight into his future plans. Cena is currently busy with his acting career and recently played a major role in Bumblebee.

During the interview, Cena was asked about his future in the WWE. Cena said he was winding down his in-ring career and was getting ready to pass the baton on the next generation:

“It’s a giant relay race, and I’m in the phase where I’m handing the stick off. My time is up.”

“Someone else’s time is now.”

Cena has been announced for a return to WWE Live Events in December but no television dates have been announced as of yet.

Will John Cena have at WrestleMania 35? It looks unlikely unless its a short match like at WM34.

