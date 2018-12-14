John Cena was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated and gave fans an insight into his future plans. Cena is currently busy with his acting career and recently played a major role in Bumblebee.

During the interview, Cena was asked about his future in the WWE. Cena said he was winding down his in-ring career and was getting ready to pass the baton on the next generation:

“It’s a giant relay race, and I’m in the phase where I’m handing the stick off. My time is up.” “Someone else’s time is now.”

Cena has been announced for a return to WWE Live Events in December but no television dates have been announced as of yet.

Will John Cena have at WrestleMania 35? It looks unlikely unless its a short match like at WM34.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com | H/T: WrestlingInc)