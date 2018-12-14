WWE matches of the week (14th December 2018)

We’re slowly inching towards WWE’s last PPV of 2018, TLC. As always, WWE spared no expense hyping up the show all week round. How? By giving us some great matches and incredible promos, of course!

If you can’t just catch up on everything that’s happened this week in just one sitting, we’ve made it easier for you by highlighting the five of the best WWE matches of the week for the second week of December.

Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin – RAW

Baron Corbin got so drunk with power, he puts himself in any title match he wants. He did so this week after Seth Rollins gauded him to do so. And in a TLC match, no less. Despite giving himself an Intercontinental Championship opportunity, Corbin still fell short of capturing the gold. He even got Heath Slater as the referee, but his underhanded tactics weren’t enough to thwart the Kingslayer. As a result, Rollins got even more fired up for his match at TLC.

Daniel Bryan vs. Mustafa Ali – SmackDown Live

Here’s a mind-blowing fact: the current WWE Champion is a cruiserweight. It was made more evident this week when Bryan went one-on-one with 205 Live’s Mustafa Ali. The much bigger Ali dropped by SmackDown Live to try and knock some sense back into the former Yes Movement leader. Instead, Bryan just toyed with The Heart of 205 Live and promptly tapped him out with a Heel Lock. There’s really no turning back for the new Daniel Bryan.

Cedric Alexander vs. Tony Nese – 205 Live

Speaking of cruiserweights, here’s even more action from the Purple Brand. Cedric Alexander continues his comeback tour after losing his Cruiserweight Championship. His latest victim? Buddy Murphy’s gym buddy, Tony Nese. The champion’s lackey gave Alexander a hard time but Alexander dug deep and later gained the upper hand. Alexander ended things up with a massive Lumbar Check, as if sending a message to his TLC opponent.

Ricochet vs. Tyler Breeze – NXT

Look who’s finally back in the Yellow Brand? It’s Prince Pretty himself, Tyler Breeze. NXT GM William Regal handpicked Breeze as Ricochet’s contender for his North American Championship. And boy, did Breeze took the opportunity with much gusto. Breeze reminded the NXT crowd why he’s one of the best wrestlers to ever come out of NXT. But despite an instant classic match, Ricochet will certainly close off 2018 as the NXT North American Champion. Breeze’s return makes into the list for the best WWE matches of the week.

Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka – SmackDown Live

After SmackDown Live’s chaotic main event, it’s safe to say that no one’s ready for Asuka. After rekindling their WrestleMania 34 rivalry, Charlotte Flair and Asuka’s match descended into chaos due to Flair introducing a kendo stick and brutalizing her TLC opponents. Becky Lynch got a few shots in, but Asuka eventually stood tall. The Empress of Tomorrow obliterated the champion and her co-challenger with a flurry of kendo shots like there’s no…um, tomorrow. The future certainly looks bright for Asuka come Sunday night.

(Photo credit: WWE.com)