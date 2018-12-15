5 WWE pre-match locker room rituals – Part 1

WWE Superstars are under a lot of pressure. When they walk out to the ring, they are performing in front of a huge live audience. However, that’s not all. Their live performances are telecast all around the world for fans sitting at home as well. To deal with such a huge amount of pressure is never easy. Each superstar has their own methods for dealing with such pressure. In this article, we will take a look at the 1st part of WWE pre-match locker room rituals.

Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio as a Superstar and as a person is extremely spiritual. So it comes as no surprise that before stepping into the ring he prays to God. According to Mysterio, it is important to him to pray to God before stepping into the ring. In his prayers, Mysterio asks God to forgive him for his sins and to guide him through the match. He also feels this is an important way to ensure that he, his opponent, and anyone else on the card does not get hurt.

Jack Swagger

Jack Swagger, now known as Jack Hager is about to make his professional MMA debut in Bellator.

Swagger may have left WWE, but MMA fans may have something to look forward to when Swagger enters the arena. According to Swagger, it is extremely important to him to make sure he builds up a sweat before his match. He does this while wearing his favourite hoodie. Swagger goes to a serene place in his head while winding himself up. Also during this time, he visualises how he wants his match to go, his positioning and moves to make sure everything goes well.

Big E

Big E is seen on-screen as one of the most fun characters. His ridiculousness offsets his size and makes him seem less ferocious. But as any of Big E’s opponents will be able to tell you, he is ridiculously strong. This is never more evident than when talking about his pre-match locker room ritual.

Big E said that he thinks about what he is going to do to his opponent and visualise his victory before going out. But that’s not all. During the last 20 minutes, he moves around the locker room pacing to loosen up. If during this time something heavy or light is around him, he sometimes spontaneously lifts them up over his head. That itself is a terrifying image to consider.

Heath Slater

Heath Slater may be a referee on RAW for the time being, but Slater has his own rituals before heading out to the ring. Like so many others, Slater likes to loosen up and concentrate on his upcoming match. During this time he usually has some music on while he focuses on what he will do during his match.

According to Slater, the songs are usually by Guns N’ Roses’ Sweet Child of Mine, November Rain, Welcome to the Jungle, or by Hinder.

Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan is one of the most talented and athletic wrestlers on the WWE roster. His warm-up training is also more athletic than most.

According to Bryan, he likes to combine Bridging and Wall Walking while waiting to go into the ring. The wall walking helps him to warm up and get some flexibility in his body. On the other side, Bridging helps him to strengthen his neck muscles. He attributes the Bridge to one of his childhood heroes, Dean Malenko. He saw his bridge while suplexing opponents as a child and wanted to always be able to do that as well.