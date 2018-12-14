A number of WWE Superstars are currently down with illness ahead of WWE TLC.

Dave Meltzer reported that a few Superstars called in sick this week. Finn Balor was the first to go down after being sent home from the South American tour. The nature of Balor’s illness wasn’t disclosed but it “requires clearance for physical contact.” Despite this, Balor is expected to be cleared right before his match with Drew McIntyre at WWE TLC this Sunday.

Bobby Roode reportedly had trouble speaking due to his illness. But The Glorious One still cut a promo last Monday on RAW and was healthy enough to work a tag team match. Roode even won the RAW Tag Team Championship this week with Chad Gable, so it’s safe to say his illness isn’t that serious. Still, WWE doctors still checked up on Roode for further complications.

Had my soup & medicine. Now time for Netflix 🤒 pic.twitter.com/qJESSlZJ12 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) December 12, 2018

Alexa Bliss also went down with a bad cold this week that almost took away her voice. She still managed to appear on RAW to facilitate the contract signing between Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey. Instead, Jax had to do the talking during the segment to save Bliss from croaking on live TV. She even tweeted about it earlier this week.

Speaking of colds, Mandy Rose also got sick this week, right before her match with Naomi was announced for SmackDown Live. Their match had to be replaced by an impromptu tag team match courtesy of The Miz and Shane McMahon. Rose also posted about her illness on her Instagram.

(Photo credit: WWE.com)