WWE News: John Cena issues apology for not working TV

John Cena will make a brief return to the WWE on December 2018 and January 2019. But before you chant “Let’s go Cena” and “Cena sucks,” the 16-time world champion clarified that his return won’t be part of any current WWE programming.

WWE released Cena’s upcoming schedule for their holiday tour that will include an appearance at Madison Square Garden. The MSG tour is scheduled for December 26 with Cena being booked to appear. While fans believe this would lead to him finally returning as a full-time wrestler, Cena clarified his role with the WWE and the upcoming holiday tour in an interview with the Toronto Sun.

“I do apologize for being away for so long, but I have these wonderful opportunities to try and be a part of another storytelling universe that I truly enjoy. I was given the choice of taking one month to catch my breath and live what I would call a normal life. It took me about two seconds to turn that down. On December 26th, I return to Madison Square Garden and do a nice live event run with the WWE right up through the middle of January.” “None of these shows are televised. I’m literally just doing it because I want to get back to a place I feel most comfortable and to working with people I can call my family. And I want to have some fun.”

He also revealed that he is scheduled to shoot his next project right after the holiday tour. This shoot will begin a week before next year’s Royal Rumble PPV. So unless you’re the biggest Cena hater, expect Cena to sit this WrestleMania season out. Besides, it’s time for the others to take the spotlight now that WWE’s chosen ones are currently inactive.

