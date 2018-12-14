5 WWE matches we never saw

WWE is a company where anything can happen. Kayfabe is a huge part of the company, and they use it to have audience members suspend belief and invest in matches.

On several occasions the amount of belief that needed to be suspended itself was unbelievable. In this article, we will talk about 5 hilarious WWE matches which we never saw. These matches could have happened, and if they had things would have turned out differently.

Triple H vs Broom

Triple H is now considered one of the leading minds in the wrestling industry. However, when he came to power, things went differently in kayfabe. The wrestlers were less than pleased with how he did things and led a strike on RAW. Everyone participated in the strike, including commentators, ring announcers and camera people. So, Triple H came out to the ring and announced, that if no one else was going to be there, he would entertain the audience himself.

He said that he would wrestle a broom if required for the next three hours. This was something which almost happened, but John Cena, CM Punk, and Sheamus would come out to save the day. They were against the strike, and soon enough Cena and Sheamus were in a match, while Punk was on commentary. The match never happened as a result, and it is sad as it would have been hilarious to see Triple H wrestle with a broom.

Shawn Michaels vs Hulk Hogan (the rematch)

In this case, the match itself would not have been hilarious, but it is the consequences of the match not happening which were amazing.

Shawn Michaels and Hulk Hogan were supposed to perform in three matches, with Hogan and Michaels exchanging wins. The first one was supposed to be a victory to Hogan. So after weeks of build, just before the match was supposed to happen, Shawn Michaels got some news. Hogan was backing out of the rest of the matches. He would just defeat Michaels in this one match and leave due to ‘injury issues’. Michaels was not happy.

So, in the match that followed, he oversold everything that Hogan did. It remains one of the most absurd and hilarious matches of all time. What could have been a legendary bout was reduced to a comedy due to Hogan’s politics making sure he would not fight Michaels and lose later.

James Ellsworth vs Heath Slater

James Ellsworth and Heath Slater. This certainly does not seem a match which would ‘put butts in seats’. However, this was during a time when Slater was looking to get signed to a show after the brand split. Ellsworth revealed that he was supposed to beat Slater and take his spot on SmackDown Live.

This match unfortunately never happened as Slater got over with the crowd. Given that both wrestlers are comedians of a different order in the ring, it would have made for great television.

Big Show and Shaquille O’Neal

Big Show is no stranger to facing celebrities at WrestleMania. He had faced Akebono as well as Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather before. In what would be a clash of the giants, he was supposed to face Shaquille O’Neal. Their feud and rivalry were much hyped over social media for months before WrestleMania.

Unfortunately, for some reason, the match never happened and Shaquille O’Neal backed out. This could have been a hilarious and entertaining match had it happened. After all, it is not often that Big Show is the smaller man in the ring.

Vince McMahon vs God

Oh, Mr McMahon! What will we do with you?

Mr McMahon and his character’s enormous ego is quite well known in the WWE. When Mr McMahon lost to Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania, he blamed it on none other than God. Thus followed a hilarious angle. Mr McMahon came down to the Church and there he challenged God to a fight. He faced Shawn Michaels in a tag team match where Michaels’ partner was God.

They even gave ‘God’ an entrance where a spotlight showed his path down to the ring.

However, Mr McMahon’s singles match with God was the one thing that never happened in the WWE. The two would never meet, and while McMahon may consider himself the devil, I think we can all say this would have made for an interesting encounter.