When it was announced that Braun Strowman had been injured, WWE fans were left worried. Coming so soon after Roman Reigns had to take time away to deal with his Leukemia, WWE seemed to be in trouble. Now, it appears that Braun Strowman is going to return in some capacity, by TLC. Also, John Cena is also making his return to WWE.

According to reports by PW Insider, it is confirmed that Braun Strowman will be present at WWE TLC, although it is still unclear whether he will be able to wrestle there. Strowman is supposed to face Corbin in a TLC match for a shot at the Universal Championship in the future. Even if he is not able to wrestle, he could call out a replacement to represent him for this fight.

As for his replacement, when it comes to house shows, according to reports by WrestleVotes, it appears that John Cena will be replacing him. While John Cena has spoken of any WWE appearance he makes being off-television in the near-future, appearing at house shows allows him to keep this promise.