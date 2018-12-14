WWE News: Kurt Angle’s RAW return date

It looks like Kurt Angle may be back on WWE television sooner rather than later. PWInsider is reporting that Angle is scheduled to appear at RAW in Sacramento next Monday.

Angle’s return could mean a number of different possibilities. First of all, Angle was never fired from the position of RAW General Manager and is currently “on vacation”. Secondly, Baron Corbin HAS to win his match at TLC to be named permanent RAW GM so Angle’s return could be a sign that Corbin loses this Sunday.

One thing to remember is that Braun Strowan’s status is still unknown. It’s a definite possibility that Strowman will be unable to compete at WWE TLC.