The WWE Royal Rumble 2019 takes place in Phoenix in January. The Rumble rumors have already started and it looks like we already have a frontrunner to win the men’s Rumble.

On a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked about who he thought was in line to win the men’s WWE Royal Rumble 2019. Meltzer replied:

“I suppose Seth, right?”

There have been a number of rumors regarding Seth being handpicked to challenge Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35 for the WWE Universal Championship. Winning the Rumble could be the ideal way for Rollins to win his #1 contendership. WWE need to replace Roman Reigns as their “top guy” and Rollins seems to be the perfect choice. He followed up an incredible 2017 with an even better year in 2019.

As for the Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar is set to defend his title at the Royal Rumble against Braun Strowman.