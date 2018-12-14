WWE RAW earlier this week saw Lashley and his hypeman Lio Rush destroy Elias following Elias’ match against Rush. The segment ended with Rush smashing ‘The Drifter’ with his own guitar and breaking it on the process. This led WWE to change the Elias-Lashley match at WWE TLC into a ladder match with Elias’ trusty guitar hanging over the ring.

Lashley recently took a shot at his WWE TLC opponent on Twitter but Elias was having none of it and destroyed Lashley with a vicious reply:

It’s a ladder match & it ends when I smash your dumb ass with a guitar. I’ve spent the better part of 2018 making you relevant & giving you every opportunity to have a personality. You’ve managed to fail at both. At TLC I put you behind me and ascend to space in 2019. https://t.co/H49dsImOGI — Elias (@IAmEliasWWE) December 14, 2018

Who will prevail on Sunday when Bobby Lashley faced Elias? What part will Lio Rush play in the match? Sound-off in the comments below.