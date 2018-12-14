WWE |

WWE News: Elias destroys Lashley on Twitter ahead of WWE TLC

WWE RAW earlier this week saw Lashley and his hypeman Lio Rush destroy Elias following Elias’ match against Rush. The segment ended with Rush smashing ‘The Drifter’ with his own guitar and breaking it on the process. This led WWE to change the Elias-Lashley match at WWE TLC into a ladder match with Elias’ trusty guitar hanging over the ring.

Lashley recently took a shot at his WWE TLC opponent on Twitter but Elias was having none of it and destroyed Lashley with a vicious reply:

ALSO READ: 10 Rare photos of John Cena you have to see

Who will prevail on Sunday when Bobby Lashley faced Elias? What part will Lio Rush play in the match? Sound-off in the comments below.

Comments