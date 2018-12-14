10 Rare photos of The Undertaker behind the scenes

The Undertaker is a WWE legend in every sense of the term. Throughout his career, he maintained his image in front of the WWE audience, hardly ever appearing in public. Even when he did, it was always in character. In this article, we will take a look at 10 photos of the Dead Man which are truly rare.

Undertaker – The D-Generate?

The fact that the Undertaker is a huge backstage presence in WWE is no secret. A leader of the locker room, Undertaker spent a huge part of his career making sure everyone toed the line. However, he also spent time with other wrestlers as can be seen in this picture, where he is wearing a DX t-shirt to take a photo with X-Pac and Billy Gunn.

Undertaker Junior

By now we all know The Undertaker has a life outside of WWE. He has four children, three daughters and one son. However, we don’t get to see that side much. In this photo, we see a huge part of his life outside of WWE. In this picture, he is with his son, Vincent.

The New Generation of Wrestling

WWE programming changed ever so slightly after the 1990s. The comical characters disappeared and a new younger generation slowly but surely took the lead. In this picture, The Undertaker is pictured with a large part of the roster which is responsible for changing up wrestling. Razor Ramon, Diesel, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, and Paul Bearer are all a huge part of the ‘new’ style of wrestling shows.

Undertaker – The Basketball Player?

The Undertaker is an extremely tall person at 6 feet and 10 inches. So it is not a huge surprise that as a school-going teenager he was a basketball player. In fact, after school, he continued to play basketball to get a scholarship opportunity. Thankfully for wrestling fans around the world, it was at this point that he became interested in professional wrestling and followed that option.

Undertaker and the other ring

If you were to tell anyone that the Undertaker was actually quite romantic, most people would be hard-pressed to believe you. However, as is shown in this picture, that the Undertaker is buying a ring for his then-soon-to-be wife, Michelle McCool.

Undertaker on the escalator

The Undertaker on an escalator going down while the bemused New Yorkers look on is hilarious to see. None of them seems to be quite confident about what to feel about the Dead Man.

Undertaker and the gang

In this photo, the Undertaker is seen out of character, talking and drinking with Paul Bearer, Bret Hart, Julie Hart, Tatanka, and X-Pac (Sean Waltman).

Pre-WWE Undertaker

As hard as it is to believe, The Undertaker was a wrestler before he came to WWE. Going by names like Mean Mark Callous he looked quite different. With a spiked dog collar, it is hardly likely he would have enjoyed half the success that he has.

Two Legends

The Undertaker and ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson are perhaps two of the most well-known fighters in their own individual sport. both men enjoyed an enormous amount of success in their careers, and seeing them here together is surreal.

The Undertaker and his two daughters

It is always special to see a father with his children. In this picture, we see Undertaker with two of the most important people in his life, two of his three daughters.

BONUS: The Undertaker and the Boss

The relationship between Vince McMahon and the Undertaker is an extremely special one. The Undertaker was one of the only wrestlers to never even try to go to WCW during the Monday Night Wars. He was also a locker room leader and the link between the Boss and the other wrestlers.