5 WWE Superstars who allegedly hated John Cena

When you’re the main man, not everyone’s your friend. John Cena should know about this harsh reality given his status as WWE’s top guy for over a decade. Surely, someone who is someone in the WWE will tell you a bad story or two about Mr. Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect.

John Cena sure is an easy target for hatred, but everyone on this list hates Cena for specific reasons. From backstage politics to personal offense, these Superstars have a common disdain for the WWE’s former golden boy. Here are some of their alleged beef with Cena.

Batista

Remember when Batista had a brief run with the WWE in 2014? He was asked about this unfortunate run two years later and he had some interesting words for John Cena.

Batista said: “I didn’t come out with 25 ******* wristbands and a different t-shirt every week that I was trying to shove down their goddamn throats. People will never appreciate that just because I really love the business.”

Wade Barrett

John Cena is the man responsible for the fall of Wade Barrett and The Nexus in WWE. In an interview in 2014, Barrett didn’t hold back in sharing his thoughts on the then-company man. “Either way everyone has an opinion about him, I respect that. Personally I don’t like him and he doesn’t like me, we are not friends,” Barrett said. It’s safe to say that Cena was one of the reasons why Barrett wouldn’t consider returning to the WWE, even for a cameo.

Mickie James

This one’s a bit personal. Back in 2008, John Cena and Mickie James’ on-screen love affair turned into a real thing. James ended up having an affair with Cena but the 16-time champion ended up dumping her for his then-fiancee. James didn’t take it well and ended up getting fired for acting crazy over the rejection. This is her according to her then-fiancee and former leader of the Spirit Squads, Kenny Dykstra.

The Rock

In a 2011 interview with Muscle and Fitness, The Rock addressed Cena’s comments about him only caring about his movie career than the WWE Universe. “John had said some things in an interview that I took exception. He felt they were okay, I felt that they weren’t okay. I also laughed it off years ago but it wasn’t until I came back and realized that the marquee matchup was going to be between he and I that I would take that edge that we had—and let’s use it. So, we don’t have to hang out, we don’t have to be best friends, we won’t be friends at all.”

CM Punk

Remember that time CM Punk dropped that infamous pipebomb on John Cena in 2011? It turns out it came from a personal level as well. Punk felt that Cena being on top prevents guys like him to be included in the spotlight. As Punk said in his iconic promo, “I don’t hate you, John. I don’t even dislike you. I do like you. I like you a hell of a lot more than I like most people in the back. I hate this idea that you’re the best. Because you’re not. I’m the best. I’m the best in the world.”

(Photo credit: WWE.com)