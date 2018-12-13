Roman Reigns’ announcement of his second battle with leukemia triggered the intense rivalry between Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. It was a shocking moment for Ambrose who used the emotional night to make his heel turn more controversial.

Rollins shared his thoughts on that fateful night at his latest Rock 105.3 appearance. According to the Intercontinental Champion, the whole thing was unfortunate. But as a wrestler, he completely understands Ambrose’s motivations. He said that Ambrose probably chose to end The Shield after sensing that Reigns is going to be gone for a long while.

“And so if you’re going to strike out on your own, you’re going to try and make a name for yourself, I understand to a point, doing it on that night. You’re going to make the biggest impact you can make, and if that’s your goal, if you’re saying your story is that The Shield has made you weak, and you kind of want to step out of the light so to speak, out of the shadows, that’s going to be the best time to do it.”

Rollins also acknowledged the genius of how Dean Ambrose chose to end things with him. Hours after Reigns made his shocking announcement, Ambrose and Rollins captured the RAW Tag Team Championships. After the match, Ambrose planted Rollins with two vicious Dirty Deeds, signifying the end of The Shield as we know it.

“It was a lot to take in, if you’re a viewer and you’re a fan, but you’re never going to forget where you were that night,, if you were watching on TV or if you were live, you’re never going to forget that, and really that’s what we do, is we create moments that you’re going to remember for the rest of your life, good or bad.”

(Photo credit: WWE.com | H/T WrestlingInc.)