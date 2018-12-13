WrestleVotes previously reported that The Rock is set to win next year’s Royal Rumble and main event WrestleMania 34 opposite Roman Reigns. Dave Meltzer is now saying that The Rock is not booked for WrestleMania 35.

Dave Meltzer posted his rebuttal in the Wrestling Observer message boards yesterday, saying that he never heard of any plans involving The Rock. Despite this, WrestleVotes stand by their report. They released a statement on Twitter addressing Meltzer’s statement and noted how the wrestling industry can be unpredictable at times.

Seems like @davemeltzerWON is refuting my tweet about Rock & the Rumble. That’s fair. But in wrestling, plans change ALL the time. To say a trusted source didn’t give me this information is dumb. As everyone can tell, my sources are usually pretty good. So I believe them. Still. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 12, 2018

Despite the uncertainty, fans still clamor for The Rock to make an appearance at WrestleMania 35.

For obvious reasons, Roman Reigns will not be at WrestleMania 35. And while Seth Rollins is the rumored opponent for Brock Lesnar Universal Championship, The Rock isn’t a bad choice as well. The Rock may have to do a lot of fixing on his schedule if he wants to compete in April, but it’ll be worth it once he steps foot at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

(Photo credit: WWE.com)