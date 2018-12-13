WWE TLC Rumors: Multiple title changes at TLC, Finn Balor update

We take a look at the latest round of rumors ahead of WWE TLC.

Multiple title changes at WWE TLC

Cageside Seats are reporting that we could be seeing up to 3 title changes at TLC. Two of the titles which could change hands are the SmackDown Tag-Team Championships and the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Asuka also seems favoured to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship as of writing this.

Update on Finn Balor’s status ahead of TLC

Finn Balor was recently sent home from WWE’s South American tour early. He was later replaced in the WWE Mixed Match Challenge by Apollo Crews. POST Wrestling is now reporting that Balor’s illness “requires clearance for physical contact”. However, they also stated that WWE expects him to be cleared in time for his match against Drew McIntyre at TLC.

Full WWE TLC match card

WWE Championship match – AJ Styles vs Daniel Bryan

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship match – The Usos vs The New Day vs The Bar

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship TLC match – Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch

WWE RAW Women’s Championship match – Nia Jax vs Ronda Rousey

WWE Intercontinental Championship match – Dean Ambrose vs Seth Rollins

WWE Cruiserweight Championship match – Cedric Alexander vs Buddy Murphy

Ladder match – Elias vs Bobby Lashley

TLC match – Braun Strowman vs Baron Corbin

Chairs match – Randy Orton vs Rey Mysterio

Tables match – Natalya vs Ruby Riott

Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 finals – Mahalicia vs The Fabulous Truth