It’s been well documented that Braun Strowman is in a race to be fit in time for WWE TLC. Strowman is slated to face acting RAW GM Baron Corbin this Sunday in a match that will determine Corbin’s immediate future. Corbin has been taking his abuse of power to new levels in recent weeks and has guaranteed victory this Sunday.

As of now, Corbin vs Strowman is still on the card for TLC even though WWE reportedly have a backup plan in case Strowman can’t perform.

Strowman recently shared a video of himself getting ready for TLC by changing up his look by getting his head shaved, You can check out a screenshot below or the full video here:

As of now, Braun Strowman is likely to challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at the 2019 WWE Royal Rumble in January.

Will Braun Strowman be fit in time for WWE TLC this Sunday? Sound off in the comments below.