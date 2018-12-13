WWE News: Rey Mysterio scheduled for WrestleMania Title match?

Rey Mysterio is one of the biggest wrestlers to have returned to WWE of late. Now, according to reports by Barnburner Podcasts, it appears that Rey Mysterio is slated for a title match at the grandest stage of them all.

Rey Mysterio is no stranger to the WWE, given that he has spent the better part of his career there. According to the reports, WWE wants Mysterio to compete in a United States Title Match at WrestleMania.

As for who Mysterio will face at WrestleMania?

WWE is yet to decide on an opponent for him. Mysterio is apparently pencilled in for a slot at the show, with three names being discussed as an opponent for him.

The three names are none other than the current Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura, Samoa Joe, or Andrade Cien Almas. What’s more the two wrestlers not in this match would be in the Andre ‘The Giant’ Battle Royal.

Either way, if the reports are true, whatever WWE decides it appears 2019 will be a big year for Rey Mysterio.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com | H/T: Ringside News)