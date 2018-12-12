WWE TLC is coming this Sunday from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The card is set as we take a couple of the latest rumors ahead of WWE TLC.

Baron Corbin could win at WWE TLC

Although everyone thinks that Baron Corbin will be crushed by Braun Strowman at WWE TLC, that may not be the case. Bryan Alvarez predicted a Corbin victory on Wrestling Observer Live and that could definitely happen by the looks of it:

“I think one way or another Baron Corbin’s winning. Baron Corbin will become the permanent GM of Raw — so get ready everybody — and Braun Strowman’s gonna find some other way to get his championship match at the Royal Rumble over the next six weeks which of course, he will and he’ll still get his title match one way or another. ” H/T: RSN

Big night for Elias

Elias will face Bobby Lashley at WWE TLC in a ladder match with his guitar hung above the ring after Lio Rush’s violent attack earlier this week. Lio Rush will definitely be at ringside for this one and could get involved. However, at this point, Elias seems to be the favorite to win on Sunday.

Full WWE TLC match card:

WWE Championship match – AJ Styles vs Daniel Bryan

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship match – The Usos vs The New Day vs The Bar

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship TLC match – Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch

WWE RAW Women’s Championship match – Nia Jax vs Ronda Rousey

WWE Intercontinental Championship match – Dean Ambrose vs Seth Rollins

WWE Cruiserweight Championship match – Cedric Alexander vs Buddy Murphy

Ladder match – Elias vs Bobby Lashley

TLC match – Braun Strowman vs Baron Corbin

Chairs match – Randy Orton vs Rey Mysterio

Tables match – Natalya vs Ruby Riott

Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 finals – Mahalicia vs The Fabulous Truth