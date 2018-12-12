WWE TLC is coming this Sunday from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The card is set as we take a couple of the latest rumors ahead of WWE TLC.
Baron Corbin could win at WWE TLC
Although everyone thinks that Baron Corbin will be crushed by Braun Strowman at WWE TLC, that may not be the case. Bryan Alvarez predicted a Corbin victory on Wrestling Observer Live and that could definitely happen by the looks of it:
“I think one way or another Baron Corbin’s winning. Baron Corbin will become the permanent GM of Raw — so get ready everybody — and Braun Strowman’s gonna find some other way to get his championship match at the Royal Rumble over the next six weeks which of course, he will and he’ll still get his title match one way or another. ” H/T: RSN
Big night for Elias
Elias will face Bobby Lashley at WWE TLC in a ladder match with his guitar hung above the ring after Lio Rush’s violent attack earlier this week. Lio Rush will definitely be at ringside for this one and could get involved. However, at this point, Elias seems to be the favorite to win on Sunday.
Full WWE TLC match card:
WWE Championship match – AJ Styles vs Daniel Bryan
WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship match – The Usos vs The New Day vs The Bar
WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship TLC match – Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch
WWE RAW Women’s Championship match – Nia Jax vs Ronda Rousey
WWE Intercontinental Championship match – Dean Ambrose vs Seth Rollins
WWE Cruiserweight Championship match – Cedric Alexander vs Buddy Murphy
Ladder match – Elias vs Bobby Lashley
TLC match – Braun Strowman vs Baron Corbin
Chairs match – Randy Orton vs Rey Mysterio
Tables match – Natalya vs Ruby Riott
Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 finals – Mahalicia vs The Fabulous Truth