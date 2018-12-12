WWE legend Sgt. Slaughter recently did an exclusive Q and A with WrestlingNews.Co. During the interview, Slaughter discussed a number of stories from back in the day including one particularly interesting tidbit about Vince McMahon wrestling under a mask at a house show back in the day.

Speaking about the incident, Slaughter said:

“One night we were driving in the car together and [Vince said] ‘one thing I really miss Sarge is getting in the ring.’ I said ‘you want to get in the ring? Go put a mask on.’”

Slaughter also confirmed that he did end up wrestling Vince at a smaller house show. He was also asked about some of the things Vince McMahon hates. Slaughter replied:

“He hates sneezing and he hates smoke.”

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)