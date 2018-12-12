WWE Rumors: Kevin Owens’ WWE return date

Kevin Owens has been out injured since January and has since undergone knee surgery. He was written off television on WWE RAW after a vicious attack by Bobby Lashley.

Owens has been on the road to recovery since surgery and we finally have an update on his condition thanks to an update from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

Meltzer said that Owens could be back to full fitness as soon February next year. However, Meltzer also stressed that Kevin Owens’ WWE return may be held off until WrestleMania 35.

Owens’ best friend and former partner Sami Zayn has also been out injured. We’ll have more updates on KO and Sami as soon as they’re available.