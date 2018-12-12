Another match has been added to the WWE TLC card. Rey Mysterio will face Randy Orton at TLC in a Chairs match.

Orton appeared on SmackDown Live ahead of his match against Mysterio on Sunday, calling out the luchador. Orton said he was ready to send a statement at WWE TLC. Orton then called Rey a victim, before saying “once a victim, always a victim”.

Mysterio attacked Orton from behind with a steel chair during his promo. Rey then hit a 619 as ‘The Viper’ was forced to back off and leave the arena.

Full WWE TLC match card:

WWE Championship match – AJ Styles vs Daniel Bryan

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship match – The Usos vs The New Day vs The Bar

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship TLC match – Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch

WWE RAW Women’s Championship match – Nia Jax vs Ronda Rousey

WWE Intercontinental Championship match – Dean Ambrose vs Seth Rollins

WWE Cruiserweight Championship match – Cedric Alexander vs Buddy Murphy

Ladder match – Elias vs Bobby Lashley

TLC match – Braun Strowman vs Baron Corbin

Chairs match – Randy Orton vs Rey Mysterio

Tables match – Natalya vs Ruby Riott

Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 finals – Mahalicia vs The Fabulous Truth