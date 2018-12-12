WWE SmackDown Live General Manager Paige had announced that Mandy Rose vs Naomi would take place on SmackDown but the match ended up getting cancelled.

Mike Rome spoke to SmackDown Live GM Paige after the show and the Anti-Diva explained why the match hadn’t taken place:

Paige blamed The Miz for Naomi and Mandy Rose’s match not taking place after The Miz had booked himself and Shane McMahon in a tag-team match. Paige also added that the feud between Naomi and Mandy wasn’t over.

One person who wasn’t happy was former SmackDown Women’s, Champion Naomi who spoke out on Twitter saying that she had no idea what had transpired: