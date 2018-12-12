John Cena was recently on the Graham Norton Show where he talked about the gimmick he had used to start his WWE career when he was known as the ‘Prototype’.

Currently, partially retired from wrestling working as a part-timer in WWE, John Cena is no longer the face of the company. For the longest time, however, Cena was synonymous with the face of WWE. Before he could become the face of the wrestling company, Cena had started his career with another gimmick altogether.

The Prototype was a semi-robotic character which John Cena portrayed on WWE television. Asked about this gimmick, John Cena shot from the hip.

Cena said that a lot of wrestling gimmicks was about trials and error. He then criticised his first-ever gimmick in WWE.

“My first try was The Prototype which was half-man, half-machine and 100 percent crap.”

While portraying this gimmick, Cena spoke in a monotonous voice and then would rewind to repeat what he had already said. When asked if he thought the gimmick worked, Cena was emphatic to make sure people knew that he did not think the gimmick worked saying, “No! No, it didn’t.”

Cena is now focusing on moving away from WWE and starting a career in Hollywood.