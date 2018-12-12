5 Best fake brother tag teams in WWE

WWE is an amalgamation of reality and storyline. It is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world and as such has some of the best wrestlers from all around the world. In the company, often to add to the storyline they put two WWE superstars together in a team with both stars being called each other’s brothers. Sometimes this has worked out so well that the fake brother tag team have been believed to be real-life siblings due to their natural chemistry. In this article, we will take a look at 5 of the best fake brother tag teams to ever wrestle in the company.

The Basham Brothers

The Basham Brothers were Dough and Danny Basham playing brothers. It was a relationship was an illusion created by WWE. They were not really brothers but had a mildly successful run in WWE portraying this fake relationship. The two of them won the Tag Team Championships twice while part of JBL’s Cabinet Faction. After the faction ended, however, they struggled to find a role to fit them in WWE and went to TNA where they were no longer referred to as brothers.

The Dudley Boyz

The Dudley Boyz are considered to be one of the greatest tag teams of all time. This is justifiably so, as their run in WWE as a tag team is one of the best runs of any two wrestlers together. The Dudley Boyz were booked as brothers from the same family, though it is not a surprise that they were really a fake brother tag team. The two of them ran the WWE tag team division in the Attitude Era and post-Attitude Era WWE. They have not only won 10 tag team championships together, but they were also together inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Arn and Ole Anderson

One of the greatest tag teams to feature together in WWE and WCW, Arn and Ole Anderson were scripted together as a fake brother tag team. They were also together in the Four Horsemen faction.

The two of them were some of the best wrestlers in the world, and their ability to convince the audience about the authenticity of everything they did, only added to the image they portrayed.

Edge and Christian

Edge and Christian are possibly one of the greatest tag teams to have ever walked the earth. From their days as the brood to their days pioneering a high-flying tag team wrestling style with the Hardy Boyz and the Dudley Boyz, they set the standard for the tag team division.

They have together won 7 tag team titles and showed a new style of tag team wrestling. They also won the first-ever Triple Threat Tag Team TLC match.

The Brothers of Destruction

The Brothers of Destruction, Kane and The Undertaker, may be known more for their singles runs, but as a tag team they lived up to their name for being destructive. They were never together as a tag team for long, but when they were any other team was hard-pressed to stand up to them. They had no relation in real-life and were another fake brother tag team who looked a bit alike – meaning they were both tall and had creepy vibes. They won three tag team championships during their time together.