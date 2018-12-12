The last episode of SmackDown Live before WWE TLC has already had a couple of segments announced for it. Charlotte Flair will face Asuka in a WrestleMania 34 rematch and Jeff Hardy will address Samoa Joe’s PSA from last week. Read on for full WWE SmackDown Results.

Preview

Charlotte vs Asuka

Charlotte and Asuka will challenge Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Women’s Championship in the first-ever women’s TLC match at WWE TLC on Sunday. Before they can challenge ‘The Man’, Asuka and Charlotte go head to head on SmackDown tonight in this WrestleMania 34 rematch.

Jeff Hardy responds to Samoa Joe’s PSA

Samoa Joe has been tormenting Jeff Hardy for the last couple of weeks, first interrupting Hardy’s 20th-anniversary celebration on SmackDown Live and then calling Hardy out for his history of addiction last week on SmackDown.

Hardy will get his chance to respond to Samoa Joe tonight on SmackDown Live.

Mandy Rose faces Naomi

As announced yesterday, Naomi will get a chance to shut up Mandy Rose up as they go one on one tonight on SmackDown Live. Expect Sonya Deville to be at ringside as backup.

Rap Battle: The Usos vs The Bar w/The New Day as hosts

The Bar will defend The Usos and The New Day at WWE TLC on Sunday. The Bar face off against The Usos tonight in a rap battle with The New Day as hosts.

WWE SmackDown Results will be updated when the show starts…

WWE SmackDown Results

Daniel Bryan opens SmackDown

Daniel Bryan opened SmackDown Live, berating the crowd once again ahead of his match against Mustafa Ali. Bryan ran down the crowd, calling them sheep until Ali came out. Bryan slapped Ali across the face after a brief back and forth.

Daniel Bryan vs Mustafa Ali

Ali reacted the slap by unloading on Bryan with right hands followed by a hurracanrana. He headed to the top rope and leapt off as we went to commercial.

Back from commercial, the two men kept going back and forth. Ali connected with a couple of superkicks including one to the back of the head. The action then headed to the top rope but Ali reversed Bryan’s move with a Spanish Fly.

Bryan then went for the running knee strike but missed. He regrouped and smashed Ali’s knee into the ringpost before locking in the Heel Hook as a win.

Daniel Bryan def. Mustafa Ali

As Ali limped back up the ramp, Bryan attacked him again and locked in another Heel Hook.

The Usos vs The Bar (Rap Battle)

The New Day hosted this rap battle with The Usos destroying The Bar. The Usos destroyed The Bar, poking fun at the duo in multiple ways till Sheamus and Cesaro threw punches and the situation broke down. It ended with The Bar standing tall ahead of WWE TLC.

The Miz and Shane McMahon vs The Vegas Boys

The Miz was out next with the WWE Best in the World trophy. He implored Shane McMahon to join him and tried to convince Shane to tag with him again. Miz and Shane face a pair of local talents, the Vegas Boys.

The match only lasted about a minuted with Shane making one of the Vegas Boys tap out to his version of the Hell’s Gate.

The Miz and Shane McMahon def. The Vegas Boys

Shane later confronted The Miz over his actions:

Randy Orton’s message for Rey Mysterio

Randy Orton was out next. He called out Rey ahead of their Chairs match at WWE TLC. Unbeknownst to Orton, Rey sneaked up on him from behind and unloaded on him with a steel chair as revenge for the past few weeks.

Jeff Hardy and Rusev vs Shinsuke Nakamura and Samoa Joe

Jeff Hardy started off for his team but got isolated early on as Nakamura and Joe traded tags, punishing the former US Champion. The match seemed to be slipping away from Nakamura and Joe but Rusev finally managed to tag himself in.

Rusev came in like a house on fire took out both the heels. It was almost a one-man effort from this point as Rusev single-handedly won the match for his team after pinning Nakamura following a superkick.

Jeff Hardy and Rusev def. Shinsuke Nakamura and Samoa Joe

AJ Styles was backstage. He seemed much better after his attack at the hands of Daniel Bryan last week and promised to take his revenge at WWE TLC later this week.

Charlotte Flair vs Asuka

The main-event saw Charlotte Flair face Asuka in a WrestleMania 34.

Asuka caught Charlotte in a kneebar early but Charlotte deadlifted Asuka and hit a backbody drop. After more back and forth, Charlotte went to hit a Moonsault. Asuka dodged it and tried to lock in an Asuka Lock but didn’t manage to lock it in immediately. When Asuka finally locked it in, Charlotte was ta the ropes.

Charlotte recovered an hit a sitout Powerbomb before locking in the Figure 4. Asuka reversed it and Charlotte had to reach for the ropes.

A frustrated Charlotte then smashed Asuka’s leg against the ringpost before trying to cover her. Asuka kicked out and then countered Spear with a Codebreaker. The Empress followed it with a number of her patented kicks to the face and chest area. Charlotte replied by finally hitting the Spear but Asuka kicked out.

Charlotte went for the Moonsault but Asuka got the knees up. Charlotte saw this landed on her feet. She went for the Figure 4 but Asuka countered it into the Asuka Lock.

Both women went crashing out to the floor and Charlotte took out a kendo stick and unloaded on Asuka.

Asuka wins by DQ

Charlotte then took a shot at Becky. The Champ and Charlotte started to brawl but Asuka took Becky out and obliterated both Charlotte and Becky with shots from the kendo stick.