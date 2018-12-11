The legal drama between two former best friends wages on after this latest development. Judge Daniel Kubasiak of the Cook County Circuit Court in Illinois recently threw out the lawsuit filed by Colt Cabana in August against CM Punk.

Colt Cabana, real name Scott Colton, filed a 15-page lawsuit in August against CM Punk, real name Phil Brooks, regarding the fees accumulated during the defamation lawsuit filed by WWE physician, Chris Amann. Punk promised to help Cabana in settling both of their legal fees in the lawsuit against Amann, saying he would be “covered 100%.” Punk allegedly had a change of heart and requested Cabana to pay half of the fees, totalling $256,868.

Punk’s lawyers responded to Cabana’s lawsuit on October, arguing three separate facts about the case.

“…first, that Defendant’s text messages to Plaintiff regarding the status of and potential response to a demand letter constituted an to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees in a protracted litigation for defamation; second, that as consideration, in return for Defendant “offering” to pay for hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees, Plaintiff’ would not remove his own podcast episode for which Plaintiff, and not the Defendant, makes money; and finally, that defendant’s conduct rose to the level of fraud based on the fact that he later stopped paying for Plaintiff’s legal fees.”

The court ultimately sided with Punk, citing that Cabana “has failed to allege that Brooks provided an offer that was definite and certain enough to support an enforceable contract.” The court argued that since Punk didn’t offer a written agreement, Cabana’s claim didn’t meet the standards of Illinois in litigating a breach of contract case.

WWE TLC Rumors: WWE’s backup plan for Strowman vs Corbin, Finn Balor injury update

In response to this, Cabana filed a second 14-page lawsuit claiming that Punk told his attorney that he himself will handle the demand of Amann to delete the podcast in question. It also stated that Cabana was “informed and believes” that Punk knew that the Amann lawsuit was initiated at the “behest of WWE” in response to “threats” Punk made during his time in WWE. Cabana claims that Punk knew his statements will cause the WWE to come after him in court.

Cabana also claimed that Cabana and his legal team sought reimbursement of $200,000 after winning the Amann lawsuit, but Punk and his legal team refused to comply. Punk has until December 28 to respond to the latest lawsuit.

(Photo credit: ColtCabana.com)