This week’s episode of WWE RAW was the go-home show for Sunday’s WWE pay-per-view, WWE TLC. The pay-per-view has had several matches already announced, including a Triple Threat Match between Charlotte, Becky Lynch, and Asuka, Daniel Bryan facing AJ Styles, and Ronda Rousey facing Nia Jax, among others. This week’s Monday Night Raw saw a ladder match added to the mix.
During the show, Elias found himself facing Lio Rush in a match, after having mocked both Rush and Lashley earlier in the night. While Elias was dominating the fast-paced Rush, things quickly turned on their head. Referee Heath Slater, presumably under instructions from Corbin, allowed Rush and Lashley to attack and double-team Elias. What should have been an instant disqualification, instead saw Elias beaten down by Lashley and his prone body pinned.
Lashley also broke Elias’ guitar over his back.
.@IAmEliasWWE collides with @fightbobby in a #LadderMatch THIS SUNDAY at #WWETLC! The first Superstar who grabs the 🎸can use it as a weapon! #RAW @itsLioRush pic.twitter.com/0DPtIqK2PQ
— WWE (@WWE) December 11, 2018
Since then, Baron Corbin added a new match to WWE’s WWE TLC pay-per-view. Elias and Bobby Lashley’s match is going to be a ladder match. What’s more, in a bizarre rule, a guitar will be hung over the ring for whoever gets to it first will be able to use it as a weapon.
TLC will take place this Sunday in San Jose, California.