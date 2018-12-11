This week’s episode of WWE RAW was the go-home show for Sunday’s WWE pay-per-view, WWE TLC. The pay-per-view has had several matches already announced, including a Triple Threat Match between Charlotte, Becky Lynch, and Asuka, Daniel Bryan facing AJ Styles, and Ronda Rousey facing Nia Jax, among others. This week’s Monday Night Raw saw a ladder match added to the mix.

During the show, Elias found himself facing Lio Rush in a match, after having mocked both Rush and Lashley earlier in the night. While Elias was dominating the fast-paced Rush, things quickly turned on their head. Referee Heath Slater, presumably under instructions from Corbin, allowed Rush and Lashley to attack and double-team Elias. What should have been an instant disqualification, instead saw Elias beaten down by Lashley and his prone body pinned.

Lashley also broke Elias’ guitar over his back.

Since then, Baron Corbin added a new match to WWE’s WWE TLC pay-per-view. Elias and Bobby Lashley’s match is going to be a ladder match. What’s more, in a bizarre rule, a guitar will be hung over the ring for whoever gets to it first will be able to use it as a weapon.

TLC will take place this Sunday in San Jose, California.