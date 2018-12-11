WWE TLC is now less than a week away. Let’s take a look at the latest WWE TLC rumors after the go-home episode of WWE RAW.

WWE’s backup plan for Strowman vs Corbin

The Braun Strowman injury saga continues as a new report from Cageside Seats suggests that the “Monster Among Men” may not be fit in time for WWE TLC and WWE will turn it into a multi-man match involving Balor, Elias, McIntyre, Corbin and Lashley.

Update on Finn Balor’s health

Former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor was recently sent home from WWE’s South American tour and replaced in the MMC by Apollo Crews. PWInsider is reporting that Balor isn’t injured but down with an illness.

New SmackDown Women’s Champion

It currently looks like Asuka is favourite to leave WWE TLC with the SmackDown Women’s Championship. This could be in order to free Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch for programmes against Ronda Rousey at the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 35 respectively.

Tamina to interfere during RAW Women’s Championship match

Nia Jax’s partner in crime Tamina will be at ringside at WWE TLC and she could get involved during the title match. The big question will be whether Rousey can overcome distractions and retain her title.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)