If you need more convincing that Becky Lynch is a legit badass, just take her recent anecdote as proof. During a recent interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Lynch talked about the punch that broke her face last month.

Becky Lynch recounted the moments after the accidental punch from Nia Jax landed on her face. According to the SmackDown Women’s Champion, she was legitimately knocked out after the punch. She was only able to continue on the segment because of her “badass” autopilot.

“I got a concussion and I broke my nose, so I was in the hospital that night after the event. I completely blacked out after I got hit, but I rolled to the ropes, got up again and I guess my auto-pilot kicked in and I smashed half of RAW, including ‘Ronnie’ Rousey. So it turns out that my autopilot is a bad ass too.”

Lynch then revealed what happened after RAW went off-air. She said she was rushed to the hospital to get checked but was able to show up for SmackDown Live the next day. Lynch expressed her frustrations with the medical officials who prevented her to compete at Survivor Series.

“So then I ended up in the hospital, I got checked out and showed up to SmackDown the following day and tried to fight, but they’ve got very strict concussion protocols. They wouldn’t let me fight. I showed up to Survivor Series hoping that I could get in there, hoping they would let me fight; they wouldn’t let me fight. I showed up to work the next week, and they said enough is enough until you get cleared, so I did everything in the meantime to get cleared.”

(Photo credit: WWE.com, H/T Wrestlezone)