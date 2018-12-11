When John Cena changed his gimmick to that of a street rapper wannabe, his popularity blew up overnight. He busted some rhymes to diss his rivals, much to the delight of the WWE Universe. It even led to his iconic catchphrase, “U can’t C me!”

And now years later, Cena revealed how the catchphrase came to fruition. On his recent appearance at The Graham Norton Show, Cena candidly talked about how he came up with his famous catchphrase and taunt. According to the 16-time world champion, he has his brother and 50 Cent to thank for in inspiring the “U can’t C me” hand gestures. He learned about the taunt after seeing his brother doing it while listening to Cena’s theme song.

“I’m like, “Dude, what are you doing?” He’s like, “Nah, everybody does this man, everybody does this.” And I guess this is from 50 Cent’s video. He’s like, “You won’t do it on TV.” What the hell do I got to lose? What are they going to do, fire me? Of course, I’ll do it on TV. But instead of doing this (still hand), I do this (the hand movement that we know today). And now for fifteen years, because of a dare, I’ve been doing this (hand movement). And I’ll do you one better: People actually think I’m invisible.”

Cena also had some fun in his latest Graham Norton guesting. Aside from sharing some wrestling stories, he also showed Graham Norton how he executes his Attitude Adjustment finisher. And who else is a better crash test dummy than Norton himself? Cena is currently in the midst of promoting his latest movie Bumblebee, which has been garnering positive reviews from critics.

(Photo credit: WWE.com)