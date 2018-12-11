Seth Rollins faced Baron Corbin in a TLC match on WWE RAW defending his Intercontinental Championship. Heath Slater was the official on for the match. Far from an ideal situation for Rollins to be involved in a week away from his match with Dean Ambrose at TLC, the fight was a brutal one.

Seth Rollins appeared to have bitten off more than he could chew when he came out at the start of the show and criticized Baron Corbin. Corbin did not take kindly to the criticism, and showed his displeasure, even agreeing to Seth Rollins’ challenge. The two faced each other in a TLC match at the end of the night in the main event of WWE RAW. As an added stipulation, Rollins’ Intercontinental Match was hanging over the ring for anyone to collect with the help of a ladder.

Heath Slater almost helped Baron Corbin to win the Intercontinental Championship at one point knocking Rollins off the ladder. Thankfully Rollins came back strong putting Corbin through a table and then taking out Rollins before hitting Corbin with the Stomp.

Seth Rollins then climbed the ladder to reclaim his Intercontinental Title bringing an end to the night’s main event.