The Authors of Pain defended the RAW Tag-Team titles on RAW against Chad Gable and Bobby Roode in a 3 on 2 handicap match.

Despite a bright start from Roode and Gable things weren’t looking too good for them. The AOP soon took control thanks to their strength, power and for this match the number advantage.

After hitting Roode and Gable with the Super Collider, Drake Maverick tagged himself in, looking to humiliate Bobby Roode once again. As Maverick mocked Roode, he was rolled up and shockingly pinned.

Chad Gable and Bobby Roode are the new RAW Tag-Team Champions.